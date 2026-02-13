Indiana football continues stacking the accolades following its epic national title win over Miami. Now Bryant Haines earned a huge win Thursday night: Claiming the Broyles Award.

The defensive coordinator under Curt Cignetti is officially the nation's top assistant. Indiana helped announce the winner via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Haines beat out some significant competition for the recognition.

Georgia offensive coordinator and past national title winner Mike Bobo was up for the Broyles. Same with Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman — who turned around the Hurricanes defense in his first season at Coral Gables.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Texas Tech DC Shiel Wood also were contenders for the Broyles before Haines claimed it.

Impact of Bryant Haines on Indiana's title run

Fernando Mendoza captivated the nation with his Heisman Trophy run. But IU would've never completed the run without its disciplined and stout defense Haines orchestrated.

IU topped the nation in turnover margin — including recovering 11 fumbles and forcing 19 interceptions.

Haines additionally produced the nation's No. 2 overall rushing and scoring defense — allowing only 11.69 points per game for the latter. The Hoosiers also forced offenses off the field in high fashion, ranking eighth in third down defense.

Defenders like Louis Moore and Amare Ferrell helped embrace the takeaway culture Haines helped create. Both combined for 10 interceptions to lead IU. Cornerback D'Angelo Ponds emerged as another breakout star by swatting 10 passes his side.

His defense tallied an astonishing 128 stops behind the line of scrimmage — with Stephen Daley racking up 19 to lead the way. Four other IU defenders surpassed 10 tackles for a loss including star linebacker Aiden Fisher.

Most impressive for Haines' unit, though? Not a single IU foe scored more than three touchdowns against his scheme — including Oregon (twice), Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama and of course Miami.