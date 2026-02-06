It seems like the Las Vegas Raiders have their next coach in hand. And perhaps that applies to the quarterback position as well. And Fernando Mendoza added fuel to the fire with his exciting message to Vegas fans amid his NFL Draft buzz.

Mendoza said he likes the Raiders fans, according to a post on X by Luis Mayorga.

“Fernando Mendoza appeared on @UpAndAdamsShow at Radio Row, discussing the diehard fandom of the #Raiders and owning the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. “The Raiders fans are some of the best fans in all of the NFL. They’re diehard, they’re loyal. They really go all in for their team.”

The Raiders own the No. 1 overall pick, and nearly every current “expert” mock draft has them taking the Indiana University star.

QB Fernando Mendoza headed for Vegas?

Mendoza said he will work hard, no matter where he winds up.

Article Continues Below

“Whatever team drafts me, I’m gonna make sure and try and give it my all,” Mendoza said. “Control all the controllables. In order to be set up like either Drake Maye or Sam Darnold one day, competing for one of these bad boys.”

However, Mendoza doesn’t see himself as a one-man franchise changer.

“I think it gets a little twisted sometimes,” Mendoza said. “It’s not just one guy who is going to go in and completely supersede everything. I believe that I’m going to do everything I can. And ask those veterans: How can I help as a leader? What can I do? And just try to work with those guys.”

The jury is out on whether Mendoza is that dude at quarterback. But he has good qualities. And that’s part of why he’s locked at No. 1, according to NFL.com.

“We don’t yet know who the Raiders’ coach will be, yet this pick feels about as locked as it could be,” Eric Edholm wrote. “Mendoza might never be a superstar, but his toughness, poise, and accuracy could make this offense go, along with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.”