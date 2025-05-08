May 8, 2025 at 9:35 AM ET

The Las Vegas Raiders will look like a brand new team at the start of the 2025 season. Las Vegas made several significant changes this offseason, including hiring head coach Pete Carroll and drafting superstar running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders seem to be thriving now that Tom Brady is attached to the team.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady shared how involved he was in the team's quarterback decisions this offseason on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul.

“It's a good question,” Brady said after stuttering at the inquiry. “I wasn't a part of any evaluation process.”

Brady then continued to share an anecdote related to Shedeur Sanders, one prospect who was routinely paired with the Raiders.

“I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well, and I said, ‘Dude, like, whatever happens, wherever you go, like, that's your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft. I was [pick] 199. So, who could speak on it better than me, like, what that really means? Use it as motivation. You're gonna get your chances. Go take advantage of it,'” Brady concluded.

Brady's words became prophetic for Sanders. The Colorado QB experienced a crushing slide down draft boards, falling out of the first round entirely. The Browns eventually selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with their final pick of the draft.

Las Vegas did end up drafting one quarterback, North Dakota State's Cam Miller, in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Did Matthew Stafford pass up $20 million just to spurn the Raiders?

One NFL quarterback left some significant money on the table by not choosing the Raiders.

Matthew Stafford explored his market outside of LA earlier this offseason. Las Vegas was one team that was highly interested in acquiring Stafford.

According to a report by Albert Breer, Stafford left $20 million on the table to stay with the Rams.

“With the Raiders and Giants willing to exceed $100 million over the next two years, he walked away from around $20 million to stay in California,” Breer wrote. “You can say, ‘Well, look how much he's made already!' But $20 million is $20 million. And so that makes this a little like the final deals that Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady signed—where those guys took a little less to stay put.”

Stafford decided to stay in LA and will likely finish his career with the Rams.

The Raiders ended up trading for former Seahawks QB Geno Smith, making him their starter for the foreseeable future.

It will be exciting to see the new-look Raiders take the field later this fall.