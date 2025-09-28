Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti is being honest about his team's win over Iowa on Saturday. The Hoosiers struggled but ended up defeating Iowa, 20-15. Indiana football remains undefeated on the season.

Despite the win, Indiana coach Cignetti wasn't too pleased with how his team played overall.

“You would much rather win decisively than put this on tape, because, let me tell you, we left a lot of plays out there in the passing game, and there’s some bad stuff on that tape,” Cignetti said, per The Athletic. “But to go in a hostile environment — this is a hard place to play, they’ve got a great home record, they were juiced up for this game — and come out with a win when maybe you didn’t play your best, and a lot of it’s because of them, it’s huge.”

Indiana is now 5-0 on the season. The Hoosiers were coming off an emotional, blowout win over Illinois the week before.

Indiana football looks like it could be the best team in the Big Ten

Indiana made the College Football Playoff in 2024, which was Cignetti's first season as head coach. The squad looks poised to return to the CFP this year, as the team has an undefeated record and impressive offense. Indiana football is also 2-0 in the Big Ten, after the Iowa win.

The Hoosiers' offense struggled against Iowa, compared to the Illinois contest. Against the Fighting Illini, Indiana posted a whopping 63 points. The Hoosiers also rolled up 579 total yards of offense in the Illinois game.

Against Iowa, it was a totally different story. Indiana posted just 337 total yards. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw two touchdowns, but also had an interception. He finished his day with 233 passing yards.

Indiana football next takes on Oregon on October 11, in a Big Ten showdown. Oregon is also undefeated, after defeating Penn State in a double overtime thriller Saturday.