Recently, the Indiana football program completed its dream 2025 season with a national championship win over the Miami Hurricanes in narrow fashion. The win gave Indiana its first national title in school history, and cemented several lifelong legends in Bloomington, including head coach Curt Cignetti.

In the days since their national championship victory, the program has already undergone some significant changes, with quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza officially declaring for the NFL Draft, where he is expected by many to be taken number one overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, and on Monday, the team got some more news regarding another one of their key offensive weapons.

“Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is on the list of five players from the national title game who have submitted written notice to the NFL that they are declaring for the NFL Draft, per ESPN sources. Cooper led Indiana in receiving yards this season with 937 yards,” reported Pete Thamel of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

As Thamel noted, Cooper was the Hoosiers' leading receiver this year, showcasing an impressive combination of ball skills and athleticism that allowed him to make numerous huge plays for Indiana throughout their undefeated season.

Arguably the most insane play of the college football season occurred in November, when Cooper made an unbelievable touchdown grab in the Hoosiers' road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, somehow getting a foot down in the back of the end zone while holding on to the ball to give Indiana the victory and keep their undefeated campaign alive.

Whoever drafts Cooper will be getting a player who looks ready to contribute at the NFL level right away.

Meanwhile, Cignetti and his staff will now have their work cut out for them as they look to replace some of the big-time talent heading to the next level.