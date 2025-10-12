Curt Cignetti sent a clear message after the Indiana Hoosiers took down the Oregon Ducks 30-20 on Saturday evening.

It was a big matchup for both teams. They entered the matchup with perfect 5-0 records, understanding that someone was going to be 6-0 while the other sustained their first loss of the season.

Fortunately for the No. 7 Hoosiers, that perfect record ended up going in their favor. They took control of the game and held it for most of the night as they prevented Oregon from making a late run down the stretch.

Cignetti reflected on the win after the game with the CBS Sports broadcast panel. He took some shots at the opposing team, commenting on how they couldn't get much done against the Indiana defense.

“They couldn't really get much done at all. It was almost like we had broken their will a little bit on that side of the ball,” Cignetti said.

How Curt Cignetti, Indiana performed against Oregon

It was an excellent win for Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers to get against Oregon, making their case for the College Football Playoff even larger.

Fernando Mendoza had a solid performance leading the Indiana offense. He completed 20 passes out of 31 attempts for 215 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He also attempted six rushes for 31 yards on the ground.

Roman Hemby starred in the team's run game, making 19 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Only four receivers recorded catches with all making two or more throughout the game. Elijah Sarratt led the way with eight receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Omar Cooper Jr. made seven catches for 58 yards.

The No. 7 Hoosiers will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Michigan State Spartans on Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET.