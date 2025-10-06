The Iowa State Cyclones suffered their first defeat of the 2025 season, falling 38-30 to Cincinnati on October 4 at Nippert Stadium. The loss dropped the No. 14 Cyclones to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play, ending their perfect start to the campaign.

Despite a spirited second-half comeback attempt, several factors contributed to Iowa State's downfall. The Cyclones entered the game significantly undermanned, missing 16 players due to injuries, including key defensive backs and their starting kicker. Cincinnati capitalized early, building a commanding 31-15 halftime lead that proved too much to overcome.

Devastating injury situation cripples Iowa State

The injury crisis stands as the primary culprit in Iowa State's defeat. The Cyclones were without All-Big 12 cornerbacks Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, both sidelined with season-ending knee injuries. Their absence created major gaps in the secondary that Cincinnati took full advantage of throughout the game.

Most damaging was the loss of star kicker Kyle Konrardy, who missed his second consecutive game with a day-to-day injury. Backup Chase Smith missed a critical 35-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter. Without a reliable kicker, Iowa State went for it on fourth down three times and came away empty each time.

In a game decided by eight points, three successful field goals would have changed the outcome entirely.

Running back Carson Hansen suffered a concussion on the second-to-last play of the first half, adding another blow to Iowa State's offense. Hansen's absence forced Abu Sama III into every-down duty for the entire second half.

First-half defensive meltdown

During the opening half, defensive coordinator Jon Heacock's unit experienced perhaps its worst 30 minutes in years. Cincinnati scored on all five first-half possessions, piling up 31 points on drives of 80, 62, 70, 55, and 80 yards. The Bearcats rushed for 216 yards in the first half alone, averaging a staggering 7.6 yards per carry.

Running backs Evan Pryor and Tawee Walker consistently broke tackles, taking advantage of Iowa State's weakened secondary. Pryor finished with 111 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Brendan Sorsby added 214 passing yards and two scores through the air. The Bearcats' dominance marked their first victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 16 Houston in December 2021.

Iowa State regrouped at halftime, holding Cincinnati to just 44 rushing yards on 14 carries and seven points in the second half. However, the changes came too late to erase the large first-half deficit they faced.

Uncharacteristic penalties and poor tackling

Iowa State committed eight penalties for 60 yards, well above its season average of 4.6 penalties per game. The first penalty proved costly when the Cyclones jumped offside on third down during Cincinnati's opening drive, extending the possession that led to Pryor's 30-yard touchdown run.

Matt Campbell drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag late in the third quarter as tensions boiled over. Poor tackling made matters worse, with every Cincinnati rusher recording at least one carry of 17-plus yards. The missed tackles allowed big plays that sustained drives and put points on the board.

Campbell's fourth-down gambles backfire

Campbell's aggressive fourth-down approach backfired in this matchup. The three failed fourth-down attempts in field goal range left nine points on the board. Campbell admitted the kicker situation changed offensive strategy entirely, forcing the team into must-score situations instead of building points gradually.

The Cyclones did show fight in the second half. Quarterback Rocco Becht put together a strong showing by accounting for all four Iowa State touchdowns. He threw for 314 yards and two scores while adding two rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Brett Eskildsen recorded his first 100-yard game of the season with 105 yards on eight catches, while Abu Sama III carried the ball for a season-high 96 yards.

Just when Iowa State got back within reach, Cincinnati delivered the knockout blow. The Bearcats put the game away with an 82-yard touchdown pass from Sorsby to Caleb Goodie with 5:57 remaining, their longest play since 2015. Iowa State managed to cut the deficit to eight points with 1:56 left, but Cincinnati recovered the onside kick to seal the win.

The defeat dropped Iowa State eight spots from No. 14 to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The injuries, first-half defensive struggles, and uncharacteristic penalties all contributed to the outcome. Still, at 5-1, Iowa State has plenty to build on as Campbell's squad continues through a tough Big 12 schedule.