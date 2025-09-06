The No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones are taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes in one of the biggest rivalry games in college football on Saturday. As a result, it appears that Indiana Pacer superstar Tyrese Haliburton is in-house for the big matchup.

Haliburton, who is 25 years old, is in attendance at the Iowa State game rooting for the Cyclones. He was spotted walking down onto the field and taking pictures with the Hawkeyes cheerleaders.

This is one of the first times we've seen the Pacers star in public since he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals. The good news is he appears to be recovering nicely, as Haliburton seemed to be walking comfortably without a boot or crutches at the Iowa State game.

Tyrese Haliburton played for the Iowa State basketball program for two seasons before entering the 2020 NBA Draft. During his time with the Cyclones, Haliburton emerged as a star for the team in his sophomore season, averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc in the 2019-20 season.

With Haliburton enjoying his offseason, Iowa State aims to make some noise in the Big 12 Conference. The program ended last season with an 11-3 record under head coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones hope to reach the College Football Playoff after finishing the 2024-25 campaign with a 42-41 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Iowa State is already 2-0 on the season after earning big wins over Kansas State and South Dakota. A victory over Iowa will keep the Cyclones undefeated.