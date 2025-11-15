The Washington football team has had an up and down season. The Huskies are going into a pivotal Big Ten game Saturday against Purdue, with some injury issues.

“Sources: Washington will be without three offensive starters when it faces Purdue on Saturday, including star wide receiver Denzel Boston (lower body). The Huskies are also expected to be without center Landen Hatchett (hand) and right tackle Drew Azzopardi (lower body),” ESPN's Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

These are tough losses. Boston has been a star in the Washington passing game. The wideout has 52 receptions this season, for 730 yards and eight touchdown receptions. He is closing in on having a career-high season for the Huskies.

Washington football is playing its second season in the Big Ten, after leaving the Pac-12. The Huskies hold a 6-3 record on the season. The Huskies are also 3-3 in the conference. Washington has had to play multiple games with several injured players.

Washington football hopes to end the season on a high note

The Huskies have done enough already this season to earn a bowl bid. Washington football is hoping for more, under head coach Jedd Fisch. Fisch is in his second season at the school, after replacing Kalen DeBoer.

Washington is coming off a disappointing loss to Wisconsin. The Huskies got beat by the Badgers, 13-10, despite Wisconsin's top passer being a kicker.

“I felt that we never got really in much of a rhythm at all today offensively,” Fisch said after losing that game, per the Associated Press.

That loss stings. It stopped an impressive run that Washington had been on. Before losing to Wisconsin, Washington had won three of its previous four games. That included a victory over Illinois.

Fisch is trying to replicate the success that DeBoer had at Washington. In 2023, the squad made the College Football Playoff. Washington lost in the national championship game to Michigan. Following that loss, DeBoer left for Alabama to replace the legendary coach Nick Saban.

Washington plays Purdue Saturday at 7:00 ET. Purdue enters the game with a 2-8 record, under first-year head coach Barry Odom.