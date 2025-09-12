After missing the team's last two games, Dylan Edwards is slated to return in Week 3. The star running back has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Kansas State's 2025 college football season opener, but will return against Arizona.

Edwards has been cleared to return and will take the field against Arizona, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. Edwards, who suffered his injury on his first touch against Iowa State, will essentially be making his season debut on Friday night.

The junior's return will be a welcome sight for the Wildcats. Kansas State's run game has been effectively neutralized without its star running back. Through three games, they average just 109 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the Big 12.

Sophomore Joe Jackson has been the team's leading rusher in Edwards' absence. Jackson has 136 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry on the year after compiling just 227 in 2024.

While Edwards started just six games in 2024, the team expects him to have a big season. He played primarily behind featured back DJ Giddens in 2024, notching 557 rushing yards on 7.4 yards per carry in his first season on Chris Klieman's team.

Kansas State looks to rebound against Arizona

Edwards joins the team in a critical moment, as Kansas State seeks to rebound from a brutal Week 2 loss to Army. The Wildcats began the season ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP poll but find themselves just 1-2 after three games.

Several factors have contributed to Kansas State's slow start, but Edwards' injury has been a significant part of it. The Wildcats have prided themselves on their running game under Klieman, and have struggled to establish that in 2025 without Edwards.

Although leading receiver Jayce Brown returned, Kansas State began the season without five of its top seven pass-catchers from a year ago. Tight end Garrett Oakley was the only other returning starter. That has not stopped quarterback Avery Johnson from stuffing the stat sheet, but the offense has been visibly hampered without a credible rushing threat.

Now close to full health, Kansas State faces a stiff test against Arizona in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season. Arizona went just 4-8 in 2024, but is off to a 2-0 start after dominating Hawaii and Weber State to begin the new season. They have yet to face a formidable foe, but they have outscored their two opponents 88-9 and have yet to cede a touchdown.

The 2025 edition of the Battle of the Wildcats will go down in Tucson under the bright lights of Arizona Stadium. Kansas State won the most recent meeting, beating Arizona 31-7 in 2024.