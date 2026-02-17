Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats sustained a loss in the 2027 recruiting class. It involved the departure of quarterback DJ Hunter.

Hunter announced his decommitment from the program on Monday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Buford, Georgia, he had been committed to the Wildcats since April 2025.

“After consideration, my family and I felt it was in my best interest to go ahead and decommit and fully opening my recruitment back up,” Hunter told Rivals. “It’s been in the back of my mind ever since the head coaching change went down. After this weekend just felt like the right time to do it.”

Hunter stands out as a three-star quarterback with an 87 score on 247Sports. He ranks 38th among quarterbacks in the 2027 class and 66th in the state of Georgia. His composite score of 0.8700 puts him at 41st among quarterbacks, 67th in Georgia, and 597th in the entire recruiting class.

“I would say some schools that stand out to me are USF, Maryland, West Virginia, Florida State and Duke. USF is one school I will visit in the spring. Duke is one I am thinking about too. I have talked with Maryland and West Virginia about official visits as well,” Hunter also said to Rivals.

What's next for Kentucky after DJ Hunter's decommitment

Article Continues Below

Will Stein and Kentucky will need to look for a different quarterback as DJ Hunter figures out his next destination.

The Wildcats move on to a new era after firing Mark Stoops. He lasted 13 seasons with the program, finishing with an 82-80 overall record. He ended his tenure as the all-time winningest coach in program history.

Kentucky ended the 2025 campaign with a 5-7 overall record, going 2-6 in its SEC matchups. Stein, who comes over from Oregon, will have a lot work to do elevate the Wildcats to serious contention in the SEC.