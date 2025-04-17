Lee Corso's long, illustrious career on ESPN's ‘College Gameday' is coming to a close later this year, and Corso has a chance to go out with a bang.

Known for his enthusiasm, Dixon Ticonderoga No. 2 pencil, and headgear selections, Corso is officially retiring from ‘Gameday' after nearly 40 years but not before one last hoorah on Aug. 30. That day, the first full college football Saturday of the year, there are plenty of games from which to choose.

One last show 👏 Lee Corso will make his final College GameDay headgear pick on August 30th. pic.twitter.com/MKBuFOtVOw — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Historic programs Alabama and Florida State will face off against each other in Tallahassee, former national title rivals LSU and Clemson will meet in Clemson, and defending national champion Ohio State will host Texas in a rematch of the thrilling Cotton Bowl in Columbus.

While any of these games would be fitting for Lee Corso to end his career — he has donned each of the teams' respective headgear many time — it would be a phenomenal bookend if the ‘Gameday' crew makes the trip back to the campus of Ohio State, which has made more ‘College Gameday' appearances and hosted the show more than any other school.

“October 5th, 1996 was the 1st day Corso ever used headgear to make his pick,” ESPN's Peter Burns wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“He picked Brutus’ headgear for Ohio State.”

Lee Corso sporting Brutus as the first ever mascot head pick and will again the last when OSU plays Texas this season Symmetry 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0Vp01RMc5h — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

While ‘Gameday' began airing in 1987 and sporadically aired on location starting in 1993, Corso did not begin donning the headgear of the host school's mascot until 1996, when, like Burns said, he chose the Buckeyes in a matchup against Big Ten rival Penn State. Instead of just saying he thought Ohio State would win the game, Corso decided it appropriate to put on the giant head of Brutus the Buckeye, Ohio State's mascot.

Since then, Corso has made it a tradition. Depending on the team he picked or picked against, Corso has worn the Alabama elephant head, dressed like a leprechaun for Notre Dame, shot the Oklahoma shotgun, and cozied up to — and even dissed — live animals, such as Uga, Georgia's resident bulldog.