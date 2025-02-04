The Louisville football team is making a big addition to their staff as former Cardinal Deion Branch is expected to be the new wide receivers coach. Branch played for Louisville back in 2000 and 2001, and then he went on to spend over 10 years in the NFL. He won two Super Bowls during his career, and he won Super Bowl MVP as well. Branch doesn't have a ton of experience coaching besides in 2022 when he was the interim head coach at Louisville. Now, he is making a return as the WR coach.

“Louisville is expected to hire Deion Branch as wide receivers coach, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “The ex-Louisville and NFL star receiver had been on the staff as director of player development and alumni relations. Now set to move into a coaching role. (@jdemling 1st).”

Deion Branch was a star during his time with the Louisville football program, and he was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He started his career with the New England Patriots, and then he went to the Seattle Seahawks in 2006. Branch ended up making a return to the Patriots before he ended his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013.

This is a big hire for Louisville, and Cardinals fans will be excited to welcome Branch back. He should be a valuable edition to the staff as this program looks to get over the hump with an ACC title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Cardinals have been one of the better teams in the ACC in recent years. With the 12-team College Football Playoff, they will earn an automatic berth to the CFP with a conference title. Louisville had a decent season in 2024, and they are expected to be one of the best teams in the conference in 2025.

Adding Deion Branch to the staff gives the team a coach that knows how to succeed within the program. Obviously, it's been a while since Branch was a member of the Louisville football team, but he still knows what it takes to be successful at the D1 college football level. He should be able to lead this wide receiver group to success in the future.