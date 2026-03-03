The Miami Hurricanes are heading into the 2026 offseason after the departure of their most dominant player on the offensive line. Following a hard-fought loss in the National Championship game against Indiana, star tackle Francis Mauigoa officially declared for the NFL Draft in early January.

As a consensus top-three tackle in this draft class, his exit was expected but remains a significant loss for the program. Mauigoa lived up to his preseason All-American status during the 2025 season, allowing only 15 pressures over more than 1,000 snaps.

He is part of a talented group of Hurricanes entering the professional ranks, including Wesley Bissainthe and Anez Cooper, and is widely anticipated to be the first Miami player selected in April.

A recent mock draft from ESPN suggests an intriguing homecoming, predicting that Mauigoa will join the Miami Dolphins.

Evaluators highlight his film as some of the cleanest in the 2026 class, emphasizing his consistent ability to create movement as a reliable blocker.

Although his 6-foot-5, 329-pound frame has sparked discussions about a potential move to guard, ESPN identifies him as a cornerstone tackle.

Pairing Mauigoa with Patrick Paul would provide the Dolphins’ new regime with a formidable pair of bookend tackles to anchor their franchise rebuild.

The excitement around Mauigoa grew during the NFL Scouting Combine, where he stood out among a strong group of offensive linemen.

Draft experts, such as Lance Zierlein, have praised his durability as a three-year starter, while others consider him a potential top-ten pick.

Beyond the Dolphins, teams like the Giants have expressed interest in him to help protect Jaxson Dart and establish a more physical identity.

Whether he remains in Miami or goes elsewhere, Mauigoa’s combination of lower-body quickness and raw power makes him a high-priority target for any team seeking an immediate upgrade in their offensive line.