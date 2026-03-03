The Tennessee Titans have a solid spot in the NFL draft, and some experts have them looking at Rueben Bain Jr. And ESPN declared that Bain’s arm controversy won’t change a perfect match for Robert Saleh.

Drafting No. 4 overall, the Titans might have a chance to grab the Miami (FL) standout edge rusher.

“Bain was the talk of the defensive line group at the combine, as his official arm length of 30⅞ inches caused a bit of a stir,” Jordan Reid wrote. “And while it's a historical outlier, I don't believe it will cause him to drop out of the top 10. I actually have him in the top five, as he's a perfect match for Titans coach Robert Saleh's defense.

“Bain's hand power and versatility could reinforce a front that already has All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and newly acquired edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Adding Bain would give Saleh's team an immediate identity.”

Edge Rueben Bain Jr. could quickly upgrade Titans’ defense

Of course, the naysayers will have their say. Among them is ESPN’s Mel Kiper. He jumped on the ship that has Bain dropping into the double-digits of the first round. Kiper said the Bengals would grab him at No. 10.

But the odd thing is that Kiper said the Bengals should be thrilled to get Bain at that spot. at

Article Continues Below

“If Bain is still on the board at No. 10, the Bengals should sprint the card in with his name on it,” Kiper wrote.

Wait. Nine teams should pass on Bain, but the Bengals suddenly found a diamond in the rough? Kiper even has the Chiefs passing on Bain at No. 9, even though they need that type of player.

Perhaps it’s just the state of the Bengals’ defense that should make them giddy to get the short-armed Bain.

“This has been a very rough defense for a few years now, and things could look a lot worse if Trey Hendrickson leaves in free agency,” Kiper wrote. “Last year's Shemar Stewart pick hasn't yielded immediate returns, either. But Bain has the ability to wreck opponents' game plans.

“He brings power, speed, and bend, and he had 9.5 sacks in 2025. Defensive coordinator Al Golden could move him around on the D-line to find matchup advantages and turn him loose in the pass rush.”