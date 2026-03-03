Rainbow Six Mobile features 27 total operators to unlock at launch (including Recruit), with 14 attackers and 13 defenders in the game. But not everyone knows about each character, or how you can unlock them. Therefore, we created a list of all current Operators in Rainbow Six Siege. We'll also explain how to earn Operators for those who'd like to unlock them all. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Attack Operators in Rainbow Six Mobile

At the time of writing, Rainbow Six Mobile features 14 Attacker Operators (including Recruit). Here is how you can unlock them, as well as their core stats:

Ash – Log into Rainbow Six Mobile for seven consecutive days (calendar reward) Armor: 1/3

Speed: 3/3

Difficulty: 2/3

Range: 2/5 Attacking Recruit – N/A Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 3/5 Buck – Costs 30,000 Renown (or 1,200 Platinum) Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 4/5 Capitao – Costs 30,000 Renown (or 1,200 Platinum) Armor: 3/3

Speed: 1/3

Difficulty: 3/3

Range: 4/5 Deimos – Premium Battle Pass Reward Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 2/3

Range: 4/5 Dokkeabi – Link Account to Ubisoft Connect Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 3/3

Range: 4/5 Glaz – Costs 15,000 Renown (or 500 Platinum) Armor: 1/3

Speed: 3/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 5/5 Hibana – Costs 15,000 Renown (or 500 Platinum) Armor: 1/3

Speed: 3/3

Difficulty: 2/3

Range: 2/5 Lion – Costs 30,000 Renown (or 1,200 Platinum) Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 4/5 Sledge – Unlocked after completing Tutorial Armor: 3/3

Speed: 1/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 4/5 Thatcher – Costs 15,000 Renown (or 500 Platinum) Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 4/5 Thermite – Complete Boot Camp Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 2/5 Twitch – Costs 30,000 Renown (or 1,200 Platinum) Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 2/3

Range: 3/5 Ying – Costs 15,000 Renown (or 500 Platinum) Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 3/3

Range: 4/5

Every Defender Operator in Rainbow Six Mobile

Bandit – 15,000 Renown (or 500 Platinum) Armor: 1/3

Speed: 3/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 3/5 Castle – Costs 30,000 Renown (or 1,200 Platinum) Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 2/3

Range: 3/5 Caveira – Costs 30,000 Renown (or 1,200 Platinum) Armor: 1/3

Speed: 3/3

Difficulty: 3/3

Range: 2/5 Defending Recruit – N/A Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 3/5 Frost – Costs 30,000 Renown (or 1,200 Platinum) Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 2/3

Range: 4/5 Jager – Complete Boot Camp Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 4/5 Kapkan – Complete Tutorial Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 3/5 Maestro – Costs 30,000 Renown (or 1,200 Platinum) Armor: 3/3

Speed: 1/3

Difficulty: 2/3

Range: 4/5 Mira – Costs 30,000 Renown (or 1,200 Platinum) Armor: 3/3

Speed: 1/3

Difficulty: 3/3

Range: 2/5 Mute – Complete Boot Camp Armor: 1/3

Speed: 3/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 1/5 Rook – 15,000 Renown (or 500 Platinum) Armor: 3/3

Speed: 1/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 3/5 Smoke – Costs 15,000 Renown (or 500 Platinum) Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 2/3

Range: 1/5 Valkyrie – Costs 30,000 Renown (or 1,200 Platinum) Armor: 2/3

Speed: 2/3

Difficulty: 1/3

Range: 4/5

Overall, that includes all Operators and how to unlock them in Rainbow Six Mobile. We wish everyone the best of luck in unlocking their favorite characters to dominate with.

Fortunately, you unlock quite a few Operators by completing the Bootcamp and Tutorial. And, of course, everyone starts the game with both an attacking and defending recruit.

