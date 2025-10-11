The No. 11 LSU Tigers aim to advance to a 5-1 record in Week 7 when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, the Tigers appear to be undermanned on offense, as reports indicate that star wideout Aaron Anderson is dealing with a knee injury.

Reports indicate that Anderson, who is 22 years old, is officially doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Gamecocks, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Although the junior wide receiver's knee is the reported issue, he is also dealing with pain in his hip and toe on the same leg.

“Sources: LSU star wide receiver Aaron Anderson (knee) is considered doubtful for the game against South Carolina tomorrow. He's LSU's leader in receiving yards with 305, and his 23 catches are second on the team.”

Anderson experienced the injury during LSU's 24-19 Week 5 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. It was an injury that knocked Aaron Anderson out of the game early, and he did not return to action. He finished that contest with two receptions for 12 yards.

While he leads the Tigers in receiving yards and is second on the team in receptions, Aaron Anderson has yet to record a touchdown this season. Being listed as doubtful on Friday is not a good sign for his playing status on Saturday. If he misses the game, then LSU could look to Kyle Parker to take on a bigger role out of the slot, per Thamel.

“Look for sophomore Kyle Parker to take more snaps in the slot. Parker has nine catches this season for 91 yards.”

Aaron Anderson is in his third year at LSU. He emerged as a go-to target in his sophomore season and then stepped into an even bigger role at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. Through 29 career games with the Tigers, Anderson has recorded 96 receptions, 1,248 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. All five of his scores came in the 2024-25 season.