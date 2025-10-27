LSU football made the decision to fire a coach who was 20 victories above the .500 mark. But being 34-14 in Baton Rouge wasn't enough to save Brian Kelly. Even the athletic director dropped the mic on why the decision was made.

Scott Woodward is the man who helped decide the fate of Kelly on Sunday. The AD shared this partial, but massive statement via ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

“Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize,” Woodward said.

Woodward clearly looked beyond the 34 victories — and instead looked at an LSU team that failed to win Southeastern Conference titles or contend for the national title under Kelly.

Future of LSU football in flux after Brian Kelly decision

A large population of fans in Louisiana's Death Valley have praised the decision. Which comes off the heels of Texas A&M's 49-25 beatdown of LSU at Baton Rouge.

Still, LSU now must reel in the biggest fish out there on the coaching front to replace Kelly.

Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss is immediately one name to watch. Fans of the Tigers longing to see shades of 2019 likely hope for Joe Brady — the offensive coordinator of that national title winning season.

But the future of Tigers football remains in flux. More so involving the College Football Transfer Portal and college football recruiting.

Already prized four-star local commit Aidan Hall is fully committed despite Kelly's firing. Although five-star quarterback and Class of 2027 talent Elijah Haven described how “tough” it is to see Kelly go per his conversation with Tom Loy of 247Sports.

Woodward and the personnel comprising a search committee must find someone who can ascend LSU to heights Kelly never could hit. Kelly won no more than 10 games each season, yet lost three games or more in every campaign in Baton Rouge.