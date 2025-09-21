LSU football coach Brian Kelly is opening up about the health of his quarterback. Garrett Nussmeier has played with an injured torso, although it hasn't seemed to bother him much on the field. Kelly says he is monitoring his quarterback's health.

“We had talked about during the week that he was on the other side of the injury, and he felt really good,” Kelly told reporters at a presser, and reported by On3. “And that’s why we actually ran him a little bit. He felt good running the football, and we knew during the week that he was healthy just by the way he was throwing the football. I would say that’s the version (of Nussmeier) that you’ll get the rest of the year.”

Kelly made the comments after his team picked up a win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday. The Tigers won, 56-10. Nussmeier finished his day with three touchdown passes, and 273 passing yards. He also ran for a score.

“You look at the efficiency in which he threw the football, targeting the football,” Kelly said to reporters afterward about his quarterback. “Seeing the field. It's still recognition and feeling comfortable out there. You could see there was a higher level of comfort in terms of him throwing.”

LSU football is now 4-0 on the season.

LSU football is hoping for a trip to the College Football Playoff

The expectations are high in Baton Rouge this season. Head coach Kelly has won plenty of games at LSU, but never been to a College Football Playoff with the team. He enters 2025 with expectations to finally get there.

LSU football fans see Nussmeier as a very important part of the team. This season, the quarterback has 962 passing yards, and six touchdowns. Kelly was impressed with Nussmeier's performance against Southeastern Louisiana.

“I thought his ball placement was really good,” Kelly said.

Kelly has made waves this season already, for sparring with a reporter at a press conference. The LSU football coach later apologized after he scolded the reporter for asking what he saw as a negative question to open a presser. Kelly was asked at the time about his offense's struggles.

LSU next plays Ole Miss in a massive SEC game on Saturday. The Tigers also have conference games coming against Vanderbilt and Alabama in the next several weeks.

LSU has wins this season already over Clemson and Florida, as well as Southeastern Louisiana and Louisiana Tech.