One thing that Brian Kelly has done well with as the head coach of the LSU football team is recruiting. Kelly has consistently brought top talent to Baton Rouge, and it looks like the Tigers are going to have another sensational recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. LSU already has one of the best classes in the country, and there is a chance that another big commitment is coming. One of the best players in the country is five-star athlete Lamar Brown, and he is right in LSU's backyard.

Lamar Brown attends high school in Baton Rouge, and there is a chance that he stays there for college as well. The LSU football team is one of his top choices, and it sounds like the Tigers are in a good spot to land a commitment on Thursday.

“LSU is trending to land 5-star ATH Lamar Brown, who is set to announce his commitment today,” Rivals said in a post. “Brown is the No. 1 ATH in the 2026 class.”

Brown is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #5 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #1 athlete/defensive lineman, and the #1 player in the state of Louisiana. Brown currently attends University Lab in Baton Rouge, LA. LSU needs to keep this star prospect home.

“Legitimate high-level two-way prospect as an interior O-lineman or potentially role-versLSU football ‘trending' toward 2026 No. 1 athlete commitmentatile front-line defender,” Brown's scouting report states. “Projected for many months to IOL as a physical, athletic difference maker who could potentially provide across-the-front O-line versatility in college. However, indicates desire to play defense, which obviously must be considered in evaluation. Stout, athletic build that fosters sudden athleticism and explosive movements. Enforcer on tape. Flashes close-quarters power and impressive short-area agility.”

Brown is a star offensively and defensively as LSU is hoping to land a player that it can stick on either line.

“Shows a sense or urgency and searches for extra work,” the scouting report adds. “Turbo-charged as a puller and climber. Sinks hips and complements punch power with significant lower-half juice. Encouraging pass-pro reps on an outside island. Initial suddenness and heavy-handedness translate to defense, where he's experienced inside and on the edge. Shows surprising pursuit range thanks to excellent functional athleticism. Performed well both ways at March 2025 Under Armour New Orleans event; produced dominant reps as a DL, but offensive snaps reinforced elite projection as an IOL.

Possesses excellent multi-sport context as Louisiana 3A shot put champion (53-1) as a sophomore, discus champion (151-6) as a junior. Elite combine-testing athleticism in several categories. Must firmly land in a long-term positional home. That said, projects as a high-major impact player on either side of the ball. Possesses legitimate high-round NFL Draft potential.”

Lamar Brown is expected to announce his commitment a little after 1:00 ET on Thursday. Brian Kelly and the LSU football team are hoping for good news.