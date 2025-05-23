Brian Kelly is still looking for his first College Football Playoff appearance at LSU. It was a 9-4 season last year, capped off by a win in the Texas Bowl over Baylor. It is time to look at the 2025 LSU Football schedule and make predictions for their upcoming season.

Last season started with a loss, falling to USC in the Vegas Kickoff Classic by seven. LSU would rebound, winning six straight, including a win over a ranked Ole Miss. Still, they would lose to Texas A&M, Alabama, and Florida over the next three weeks. LSU would end the season with back-to-back wins and then win its bowl game. Still, this is the first time Brian Kelly has not reached ten wins as the LSU coach.

On offense, LSU brings back quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. He passed for 4,052 yards with 29 touchdowns this past year. Still, there is plenty of turnover on the offense. That starts with the offensive line, led by Will Campbell, who was drafted by the Patriots early in the first round. LSU would have four offensive linemen drafted, plus tight end Mason Taylor, and the passing of wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

The defense is bringing back more production. While they did lose both defensive ends to the draft, they bring back White Weeks and Harold Perkins Jr. to lead the defense. They also bring in two quality transfers to fill the void at defensive end.

Week 1- at Clemson

This game should be a hard-fought and close match-up for the Tigers. Clemson is 102-11 at home under Dabo Sweeney. Cade Klubnik returns at quarterback after throwing for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns last year. Further, the offensive line returns multiple starters and should be solid this year. Still, beating this LSU defense requires a balanced attack. Clemson does not have a clear top running back with Phil Mafah now in the NFL. Clemson will also be breaking in new defensive coordinator Tom Allen. While the Clemson defense will improve, week one against a strong LSU offense will be a difficult first test.

Pick: LSU 31 – Clemson 28 (1-0)

Week 2- Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech is coming off back-to-back five-win seasons, but has a lot of returning production. They bring back quarterback Evan Bullock, who had a solid campaign last year. The top two running backs and three of the top five receiving options also return. Still, this was not a high-powered offense last year, sitting 112th in the nation in points per game. While the defense was solid, that is where they lost most of their production. LSU should win this one with ease.

Pick: LSU 48 – Louisnana Tech 14 (2-0)

Week 3- Florida

This will be a tough early test for the Tigers. DJ Lagway returns at quarterback for the Gators. Last year, Florida broke a five-game losing streak to LSU, winning 27-16. DJ Lagway passed for 226 yards and a score in the game. Further, Jadan Baugh ran for 65 yards in a score. Baugh returns to the Florida backfield this year. The defense is returning ample production, and Florida should take a step forward this year. Still, the difference in this game may be Jack Pybrun. He is a transfer from Florida and will be the defensive end for the Tigers. If he can get pressure on Lagway, LSU will come away with this one.

Pick: LSU 27 – Florida 21 (3-0)

Week 4- Southeastern Louisiana

Southeastern last played LSU in 2018, and it was one of Joe Burrow's first starts at quarterback. The Tigers dominated the game. This was a 7-5 team last year at the FCS level, and they have lost their top receiver, running back, and two offensive linemen. Last year, Southeastern lost 35-10 to Southern Miss, and the Tigers are much better than the Golden Eagles.

Pick: LSU 48 – Southeastern Louisiana 6 (4-0)

Week 5- at Ole Miss

Overall, LSU has dominated this series with Ole Miss. They are 64-42-4 against the Rebels. The Tigers were down almost the entire game last year, but would tie the game late and pull the upset in overtime. Still, in recent years, these two teams have traded wins. The home team has won four straight games in this series. Ole Miss should take a step back this year, though. Jaxson Dart is off to the NFL, and the offense as a whole is full of transfers and inexperienced players. Ole Miss was one of the best defensive units in all of college football, but Walter Nolen, Chris Paul, and Trey Amos are all gone. The Tigers get another win here.

Pick: LSU 31 – Ole Miss 27 (5-0)

Week 7- South Carolina

This was a tight early-season game last year. South Carolina returns LaNorris Sellers at quarterback. He threw for just 113 yards last year with an interception, but the Tigers had a lot of trouble containing his dual-threat ability. Sellers ran for 88 yards with two touchdowns last year. The Tigers revamped their front seven and have more speed up front to help contain Sellers. Further, this LSU offense had a solid game against South Carolina last year. The Gamecocks lost six defensive starters to the NFL, including star Nick Emmanwori, who was drafted in the second round.

Pick: LSU 33 – South Carolina 28 (6-0)

Week 8- at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt almost pulled the upset last year at LSU. They made it a seven-point game in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers ran out the last 5:47 of game time, not allowing Vanderbilt a chance to tie the game. Diego Pavia is back for Vanderbilt, and he pulled off upsets last year. He led Vanderbilt to upset Alabama and Auburn, while also having close games with Missouri and Texas. This could be a trap spot for the Tigers here.

Pick: Vanderbilt 27 – LSU 24 (6-1)

Week 9- Texas A&M

The Tigers had a ten-point lead heading into the half against Texas A&M last year. They would then fall apart in the second half, giving up 31 points and losing the game 38-23. Marcell Reed came off the bench in this game, throwing for just 70 yards on two passes, but also running for 62 yards and three scores. Further, Le'Veon Moss is back, and he ran for 83 yards and two scores last year. The Tigers attempted to revamp the front seven to be better against the run this year. This will be a high-scoring game, but at home, LSU gets a tight win.

Pick: LSU 38 – Texas A&M 35 (7-1)

Week 11- at Alabama

LSU visits Alabama coming off an open date. Alabama has won 12 of the last 14 games against the Tigers. Further, the Tigers have won at Alabama just once in that time frame, a 46-41 win in their 2019 National Championship campaign. Alabama does have a new starting quarterback, but Ty Simpson did have a strong spring, plus he has game experience and looks to be the starter for Alabama this year. Alabama dominated the ground game last year, scoring six times on the ground. They have a solid offensive line and solid running game this year, which will give them another win over LSU.

Pick: Alabama 38 – LSU 28 (7-2)

Week 12- Arkansas

This is the last home game in SEC play for the Tigers. The Tigers dominated this game last year. While Nussmeier did not have a throwing touchdown, he did throw for 233 yards in the game. Taylen Green returns for Arkansas after passing for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception against LSU last year. Still, Green was under constant pressure and sacked three times last year. Arkansas has not done enough to improve the offensive line to suggest a change is coming.

Pick: LSU 35 – Arkansas 13 (8-2)

Week 13- Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky has been a solid Conference USA team for a few years now. Still, they took a step back last year and struggled more on offense than in years gone by. Further, their pass defense has had some major deficiencies. While they were 15th against the pass, they were 118th in opponent passing completion percentage and 122nd in yards allowed per pass. The Hilltoppers did not make any major improvements in their secondary, so expect Nussmeier to have a solid day on senior night.

Pick: LSU 42 – Western Kentucky 17 (9-2)

Week 14- at Oklahoma

This will be the first time that the Tigers will visit Norman. Last year, they defeated the Sooners 37-17. Nussmeier threw for 277 yards and three scores last year, and while the Oklahoma defense should improve this year, the offense is a concern. The Sooners' top weapon against LSU last year was Jackson Arnold. He is no longer around, and John Mateer comes in as a transfer. Oklahoma will be starting four transfers at skill positions and multiple new offensive linemen. They could have come together by this point in the year, but the Tigers get the win here.

Pick: LSU 35 – Oklahoma 27 (10-2)

Final LSU Football 2025 Season Prediction

LSU has been consistent under Brian Kelly. He won ten games in each of his first two years, and nine games last year. With Garrett Nussmeier back at quarterback, he offense should once again be one of the best in the SEC. The biggest questions come on defense, and if they have improved enough to slow down more mobile quarterbacks. LSU has the offensive talent to make a playoff run, but the defense will slow them down as they win ten games again.