LSU football hopes to stay undefeated when they play Ole Miss on Saturday. It is a huge SEC conference game, as both teams are undefeated and looking for a berth this season to the College Football Playoff. LSU is getting some murky injury news about their running back Caden Durham, ahead of the contest.

“Source: LSU RB Caden Durham (ankle) is expected to practice lightly this week and his status for Ole Miss will be determined later in the week. An MRI ruled out a high ankle sprain after he got injured Saturday against SE Louisiana,” ESPN's Pete Thamel posted Sunday to X, formerly Twitter.

LSU football is already dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeier is dealing with a torso issue, but was still able to play in the team's win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Durham has posted two touchdowns so far this season rushing. He has 52 carries, and 213 rushing yards. During the 2024 season, the running back posted 753 rushing yards.

Durham left the team's game against Southeastern Louisiana with an ankle sprain. LSU won in a 56-10 blowout.

LSU football has big expectations this season

LSU is 4-0 on the year. The Tigers have wins already over Clemson and Florida. It has been a successful campaign so far for the squad, who are led by Brian Kelly.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing. Kelly got in hot water for sparring with a reporter at a postgame press conference. He was frustrated by what he saw as a negative question about the team's offense. Kelly later apologized to the reporter, but the story went national. Some analysts like Joel Klatt came to Kelly's defense.

LSU fans just want to see wins. While Kelly is considered one of the best coaches in college football, he has not been able to lead LSU to the College Football Playoff. Fans want that to change. If the squad can defeat Ole Miss, that will surely help the squad's resumé.

LSU football is ranked no. 4 in the latest Associated Press College Football poll.