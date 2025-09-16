LSU football coach Brian Kelly went off on a reporter after his team's win over Florida. Kelly was frustrated by what he saw as a negative question from the reporter about his team's offense. LSU defeated Florida, 20-10, and the Tigers coach didn't think the question was warranted at that time.

“Stop. Really?” Kelly said at the question, per ESPN. “Is that the first question? We won the game 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game.”

Kelly later apologized to that journalist at his next presser on Monday.

“I've texted with [the reporter] and offered my apology to him for the way I handled the questioning,” Kelly said at that time. “I think it's important to understand that you know, my standards relative to how we work with the media on a day-to-day basis, need to be higher, and I take responsibility for that, and I'll be better in the future.”

Kelly though has a new defender. That is college football commentator Joel Klatt. Klatt sided with Kelly on the latest episode of his show.

“I don't totally disagree with him, because yeah you did win the game,” Klatt said on his FOX podcast.

"I don't totally disagree with him."@joelklatt shared his thoughts on Brian Kelly's postgame comments. pic.twitter.com/u8CtFuIDi2 — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 15, 2025

LSU football is undefeated this season with a 3-0 record. The Tigers are also 1-0 in the SEC.

Brian Kelly hopes to take LSU football to the College Football Playoff

There is pressure on Kelly to win this season at LSU. He hasn't been able yet to lead the Tigers to the College Football Playoff. So far this year, the squad is on the right track to accomplish that feat.

LSU football has some rough waters ahead with their schedule. The Tigers play several ranked teams in upcoming weeks. That includes a road trip to Ole Miss on September 27. LSU also has to go to Alabama and Vanderbilt this year.

Kelly previously coached at Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Central Michigan before going to Baton Rouge. LSU football next plays Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.