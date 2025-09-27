LSU football entered Oxford, Mississippi with six Garrett Nussmeier touchdown throws in tow. But the seventh TD reached insane levels, with Nic Anderson rising as the recipient against Ole Miss.

The College Football Transfer Portal addition Anderson dove for a ricochet football. But ensured the ball wasn't going to land with the Rebels.

The former Oklahoma Sooners wideout scored the lone touchdown of the first quarter. And sparked multiple reactions from fans — including those ridiculing Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

“That was a fluke, per Lane Kiffin,” one fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Another believed “LSU Jesus” had something to do with Anderson grabbing the deflected pass.

Did LSU, Garrett Nussmeier struggle offensively vs. Ole Miss?

Despite the Anderson grab, LSU endured offensive struggles in this Southeastern Conference rivalry.

Nussmeier, who entered 2025 hearing NFL Draft hype, completed six passes out of his first nine attempts. But settled for 85 yards through the first 20 minutes of play. Ole Miss also picked off a pass — as Wydett Williams Jr. snatched a Nussmeier throw inside the red zone.

Nussmeier's head coach Brian Kelly even boldly predicted the LSU QB would return to his previous efficient self before the game. Ole Miss, however, held the Tigers to only 100 total yards with under 10 minutes left in the second. The Rebels forced two punts and the interception out of LSU's first four drives.

LSU also needed to operate without star running back Caden Durham, who was ruled out with an injured ankle beforehand. The ground attack additionally struggled without him in the lineup.

Anderson had trouble getting open too even after the touchdown. That seven-yard scoring grab was his only reception of the first half. Barlon Brown was LSU's leading WR before halftime — with only two catches for 11 yards. Zavion Thomas caught the longest pass at 50 yards.