LSU football faced questions about its lack of takeaways on pass defense entering 2025. The Tigers addressed that with a massive commitment in the college football transfer portal Sunday. A five-interception defender is heading to Baton Rouge via Houston.

Former Cougars safety A.J. Haulcy committed to the Southeastern Conference power, with On3 confirming the move for the UH standout. LSU happened to rise as a potential destination for Haulcy once the calendar flipped to May.

Haulcy brings a streak of starts over to Death Valley. He's started in every game the past two seasons for the Cougars.

The 6-foot, 215-pounder didn't just grab a high number of picks for the Big 12 school. He broke up 13 passes — earning All-Conference first team honors in the process. LSU will immediately rely on him to bolster the takeaway opportunities.

LSU upgraded on defense with Houston safety

Haulcy is a seasoned collegiate defender. He started his career at New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference. Haulcy showed his nose for the football early down in Albuquerque.

He grabbed two interceptions while piling 87 tackles. The Missouri City, Texas native tallied 38 solo tackles and produced three tackles for a loss in his CFB debut.

Haulcy bolted to UH for the 2023 season. His tackle production rose to 98 with 73 solo stops. He swatted four passes on the coverage end.

His arrival is a major need for this defensive unit. The 2024 Tigers pass defense witnessed only five players grab an interception. Zy Alexander topped the list with only two picks. Alexander landed with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Worse for LSU, Jardin Gilbert was the only safety to snatch a pick. He caught one against UCLA on Sept. 21 in the 34-17 rout.

Haulcy will play in his third different Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference. But now heads to the SEC to ignite a struggling ball-hawk room. He's the second major DB addition in a span of a week. LSU received a verbal commitment from four-star 2026 cornerback Havon Finney on April 28 — who turned down Oregon and USC for the Tigers.