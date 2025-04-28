The LSU football team picked up a big commitment on Monday as four-star cornerback Havon Finney announced that he will play for the Tigers. Finney was originally a member of the 2027 recruiting class, but he reclassified to be part of the 2026 class. Despite the fact that he is a year younger than everyone in the class, Finney is still one of the top CBs.

“BREAKING: Elite 2026 CB Havon Finney Jr. has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’3 170 CB from Los Angeles, CA chose the Tigers over USC & Oregon Was ranked as a Top 5 Recruit (No. 1 CB) in 2027 before reclassing.”

Havon Finney is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #54 player in the 2026 class, the #7 CB and the #10 player in the state of California. Finney currently attends Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA. USC and Oregon were both closer to home, but LSU football still won Finney over.

“Finney recently made the move to reclassify in to the class of ’26,” Finney's scouting report reads. “It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner. He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub 11.0-100m times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team.”

Finney is good enough to be a star at LSU and also at the pro level. He is that good.

“He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore,” the scouting report continues. “He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight. He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long term upside to play for any school he wants and his ceiling is extremely high.”

The LSU football team is getting a good one in Havon Finney as he is one of the top recruits in the 2026 class. Head coach Brian Kelly continues to bring elite talent into the program.