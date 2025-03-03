The LSU football pipeline is real, just ask Justin Jefferson. The former star receiver was one of the best receivers in the country during his time in Baton Rouge.

Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase were the top-receiving duo in the country. Funny enough, they were also in the same category as Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. when they played together.

Also, Jefferson compared the LSU football team to his Minnesota Vikings team this previous season. Although the latter didn't make it past the Wild Card round, it's worth mentioning the similarities.

When he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, the Vikings star elaborated more on that LSU pipeline.

“It’s unreal, honestly,” Jefferson said. “Just growing up and seeing Odell (Beckham Jr.) and Jarvis (Landry) coming up and being a fan of those guys and growing that friendship with them. It was just great to see them growing up. Then, for me and Ja’Marr (Chase) to be at LSU, win a National Championship, and just be top-tier players.

“Then for Brian (Thomas Jr.) and Malik (Nabers) to come? There’s just so much talent and so many things that are going on at LSU. Of course, playing those top-tier guys every single week helps us to become top-tier NFL players, but as you said, it’s either something in the water or something in the gumbo.

Justin Jefferson sees LSU football's greatness

Greatness isn't built overnight, as one would say. However, the stars know where to go in terms of being in the spotlight. As Jefferson mentioned, newcomers like Brian Thomas Jr and Malik Nabers dominated the SEC receivers.

Both were excellent and way ahead of their peers. As a result, both players were in contention for the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Sometimes, the award is given to receivers. Although that didn't happen, both men made their cases be heard.

For Jefferson, he dominated early on. He posted 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season. In the 2022 season, he had a league-leading 128 receptions for 1,809 yards.

The potential is certainly there for Nabers and Thomas Jr to reach. However, the pipeline starts with LSU football. They understand how to develop star athletes into elite receivers.

Even with the influx of players, Jefferson still claims that his LSU football team is the GOAT team. Plenty of players will hope to break that mold.

Not to mention, almost every big-name receiver has had an immediate impact within the NFL. As long as there is traction within the program, LSU football will continue to draw big recruits and have the opportunity to thrive.