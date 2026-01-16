LSU Football is undergoing a complete transition with the addition of Lane Kiffin as head coach. This was after he angered Ole Miss by leaving right before the College Football Playoffs.

Now that the offseason has begun, Kiffin is looking to build the roster. On Friday, LSU officially landed Maryland transfer OL Aliou Bah, per Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

BREAKING: Maryland starting transfer OL Aliou Bah has Committed to LSU, he tells @On3https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/MRMXEkSAGT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2026

Bah is a redshirted junior from Memphis, Tennessee. He didn't do this past season with Maryland. In 2024, Bah achieved one tackle and one assist.

LSU finished the season 7-6 and 3-5 in the SEC, missing the College Football Playoff. Although the College Football world is still reeling from Kiffin's actions, he is nevertheless focused on bolstering the roster.

Recently, Kiffin secured Oregon transfer TE Zach Grace's commitment. Additionally, he got former Arizona State QB Sam Levitt to transfer. Plus, former USC backup QB Husan Longstreet committed thanks to Kiffin.

Article Continues Below

After initially declaring for the transfer portal, LSU was able to retain RB Caden Durham.

A big reason Kiffin chose Baton Rouge was to be in a position to win a national championship and serve as the head coach of a storied program. Meanwhile, Ole Miss went 13-2 and 7-1 in the SEC.

They went all the way to the Fiesta Bowl, where they lost to Miami 31-27. Kiffin has coached for at least 15 years at different institutions and in various capacities.

From 2007-2009, Kiffin was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. He was hired by Al Davis at 31, making him the youngest coach in franchise history. committed