Earlier today, on Dec. 11, 2025, TKO formalized a significant partnership with Ram Trucks. It will see a partnership among WWE, UFC, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR). This is expected to be a major change for the three companies' future and could be at par with Mark Shapiro's decision of WWE's collaboration with Netflix.

The press release shared by TKO reads,

“December 11, 2025, NEW YORK and AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Ram is proud to announce a dynamic partnership with TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), which brings together WWE, a global leader in sports entertainment, UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. This collaboration unites three of the most electrifying sports and entertainment properties with the strength and durability of Ram Trucks, creating unforgettable experiences for fans across the country.”

Ram has now earned the opportunity to become the first multi-year auto partner of WWE, UFC, and PBR. The deal is set to begin in January 2026. Where it shall be “integrated within major live events and premier content across all three brands.”

UFC President and CEO Dana White also addressed the partnership and shared his statement on the sponsorship via a social media post.

“I’m proud to announce that starting in 2026, Ram is becoming the Official Truck Partner of UFC, WWE, and PBR,” White continued. “Fans can expect activations, custom content, and on-site experiences from Dodge Ram. I can tell you from personal experience, these guys are working on some bada** trucks.”

As the official truck partner, Ram will deliver unique fan experiences, custom content, and on-site activations. It is also expected that Ram advertisements will be on the mat of the WWE ring and the UFC octagon.

More on Ram Truck's partnership with TKO

The press release shared by Ram Trucks explores more about its recent partnership.

Brand Integration at live events, broadcasts, and digital platforms across WWE, UFC, and PBR.

Exclusive Ram-branded content featuring athletes and personalities from all three brands.

Fan engagement opportunities, including VIP experiences and interactive activations at major events.

As the truck partner of WWE, it will maintain a significant presence across SmackDown and other PLEs. Ram Trucks will also serve as the presenting partner of Royal Rumble 2026.