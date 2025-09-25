The LSU football program has gotten off to a strong start to the 2025 college football season, currently sitting at 4-0 ahead of this week's game. The opponent for Week 5 will be the Ole Miss Rebels, a fellow undefeated team that has already won two games in SEC play to open up the season.

Heading into a matchup like this, particularly on the road, LSU will obviously want to be as healthy as possible, and recently, the team got some good news in that department.

“LSU running back Caden Durham is trending in the right direction to be available Saturday at No. 13 Ole Miss, barring a setback,” reported Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from himself and Shea Dixon. He noted that “He exited LSU's win over Southeastern La. with an ankle injury.”

A big test for LSU football

At first, it seemed that the LSU Tigers had put the college football world on notice with their Week 1 win over the Clemson Tigers on the road. However, now that we have seen other teams like Georgia Tech and most recently Syracuse also defeat Clemson, almost all of the steam has been taken out of that win, and all fans really have left to judge LSU by is a home win over Florida that was still close for much of the game despite five interceptions thrown by Gators QB DJ Lagway.

This being the case, there is considerable doubt in the college football world as to whether or not the Tigers are truly worthy of their current spot in the AP Poll, so they will look to use this game against Ole Miss as a measuring stick for themselves moving forward.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been solid so far this year but hasn't quite lived up to the Heisman Trophy hype just yet, so picking up a road win against another SEC contender would do a lot to vault him back into that conversation.

In any case, LSU and Ole Miss are slated to kick things off on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET from Oxford.