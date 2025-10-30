The fallout of Brian Kelly's firing as LSU's head football coach has been much messier than the school likely anticipated, largely due to the 64-year-old's $54 million buyout. As the school continues to work out the financials, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry dropped an additional wrinkle that could affect the state's citizens.

Landry, who has been in office since 2024, noted that he is now involved in the situation due to a stipulation in Kelly's contract. The claim states that Kelly's buyout will fall on the state of Louisiana if a donor does not chip in.

“All I care about was the taxpayers of our state,” Landry said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.' “And [Brian Kelly's] contract binds the state of Louisiana. If we have to pay $53 million and somebody else doesn't step up to foot that bill, the state of Louisiana has to foot that bill. That is in the contract.”

"I will not be picking the new coach and that is not my job.. The only reason that I'm really involved is because this Brian Kelly contract leaves the taxpayers of this state on the bill.. I care about the taxpayers of our state"@JeffLandry #PMSLive https://t.co/x211efay5k pic.twitter.com/p0UzzOpiDQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 30, 2025

LSU fans might be happy that Kelly is out of the picture, particularly with the rumors that have since emerged about the coach being mentally checked out. They just might not be too pleased with the fallout if they live within Louisiana state borders.

LSU might have a donor willing to take on Kelly's buyout. The school might have “one major private donor” who is willing to “fund almost the entire buyout,” according to WDSU news. Nothing has been confirmed for the time being.

Jeff Landry speaks on LSU's potential next football coach

As for Kelly's replacement, Landry noted that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward will not be hiring the school's next football coach. The governor criticized Woodward for giving Kelly the massive 10-year contract that led to their current predicament.

However, Landry also noted that he will not be involved in the hiring process.

“I am not picking the coach,” Landry said. “That is not my job. The only reason I'm really involved is because this contract — that currently is between the state of Louisiana, the Louisiana University system and Brian Kelly — leaves the taxpayers of the state on the bill. There is misinformation out there.”

The LSU program is currently struggling, but it remains one of the most lucrative positions in college football. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been a popular candidate to be Kelly's potential replacement. Tulane's Jon Sumrall, Oregon's Dan Lanning and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady are also often brought up, among several others.