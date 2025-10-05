New video has changed the story around late LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy. An attorney says footage shows Lacy’s car far behind a December 2024 crash, challenging the original police account.

On Saturday, attorney Matt Ory said surveillance video proves Lacy did not cause the fatal collision in Lafourche Parish that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall. Ory said frame-by-frame review shows Lacy was back in his lane and well behind the crash when it happened.

According to Ory, Lacy had passed four cars earlier but had returned to his lane 92.3 yards before the vehicles that later collided. He added that Lacy was 72.6 yards behind at the exact moment of impact.

“He’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word, behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted,” Ory said to HTV10.

The video shows an SUV colliding head-on with another vehicle, partially blocked by a parked car. A vehicle behind the SUV stops at the scene. Roughly four seconds later, a car identified as Lacy’s enters the frame, slows, and steers around the wreckage.

Initial reports alleged Lacy crossed the center line to pass slower traffic, forcing a pickup to brake and swerve, which then led another car to veer into oncoming traffic and hit Hall’s vehicle head-on. Ory’s account directly challenges that sequence, arguing Lacy’s distance and position show he did not trigger the chain reaction.

Late LSU Football Star Kyren Lacy was innocent 💔 he was 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact, contradicting initial reports that he caused the December 2024 fatal crash🕊️ RIP Kyren. pic.twitter.com/uobdwCREqT — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) October 4, 2025

Remembering Kyren Lacy's Impact on the field

Lacy was charged in mid-January with negligent homicide and other serious charges. He voluntarily turned himself in to the authorities. On April 12, two days before a scheduled grand jury appearance, Lacy was found deceased in Spring, Texas, according to officials.

On the field, Lacy was good in terms of numbers; he caught 58 passes for 866 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. He finished his college career with 162 catches, 2,360 yards, and 26 touchdowns across Louisiana and LSU.

Though the story is unfolding, the facts always lead. Kyren Lacy’s memory deserves that much care.