With the NFL Combine completed, teams around the league are now orchestrating visits with incoming prospects. One key name to keep an eye on is LSU football's Will Campbell. After showcasing brilliant athleticism at the combine with strong game film to back it up, the star offensive lineman is reportedly gaining serious momentum for the NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old offensive tackle is allegedly being viewed as “the top OT in the draft for most, if not all, teams,” according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Schultz also states that Campbell “is taking 30-visits with three teams picking in the top five this week and is set to meet with ownership at two of those spots.”

30-visits is a type of visit that every team in the league can utilize ahead of the NFL Draft. It essentially means that each franchise can visit with players they have listed in their Top 30. Based on Schultz's report, Campbell is viewed as a Top 30 prospect by at least three teams picking within the Top 5 of the draft.

As mentioned in the report, there have been question marks regarding Campbell's arm length. The buzz around the rumor mill is that any team that selects him will opt to move him to guard due to his arm length.

Guards are not typically selected in the top portion of the draft, especially within the Top 5. However, it isn't completely outside the realm of possibilities for a guard to be taken early in the first round. The Tennessee Titans selected Peter Skoronski, who played offensive tackle at Northwestern, 11th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The team decided to move him to left guard due to his lack of arm length.

Campbell played all of his college career with the LSU Tigers. He earned All-American honors for his consistent play during his senior year. He will continue to be a hot commodity in the rumor mill leading up to the draft, as the LSU football star is looking more and more like a top selection with each passing day.