In a thrilling start to the 2025 college football season, No. 9 LSU stunned No. 4 Clemson with a 17-10 victory on the road at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The primetime clash, featuring Heisman hopeful quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik, provided plenty of drama, but not all of it on the field.

During a deep pass tracking sequence, LSU head coach Brian Kelly collided with a backpedaling sideline referee, sending him tumbling to the ground. Though the incident quickly went viral on social media, Kelly appeared uninjured, quickly getting back up and gesturing toward the official.

The Tigers entered the game with a history of season-opening struggles, having lost five straight openers, including the last three under Kelly. That streak ended emphatically behind a defense that stifled Clemson in the second half, allowing just 151 total yards after halftime, with 42 coming on Clemson’s final drive. LSU limited the Tigers to 31 rushing yards on 20 carries, which showed the unit’s improved performance compared to previous seasons.

LSU’s offense, led by Nussmeier, threw for 230 yards, including the game-winning touchdown. Trailing 10-10 at the start of the fourth quarter, Nussmeier orchestrated a crucial drive, converting a third down on a scramble before connecting with tight end Trey'Dez Green for an 8-yard touchdown with 12:18 left.

Running back Caden Durham finished with 17 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown, while Aaron Anderson led the receiving corps with six catches for 99 yards, including a 39-yard gain. Nussmeier’s efficient passing and clutch decision-making were pivotal in overcoming Clemson’s stout defense.

The Tigers’ defense provided multiple momentum-shifting plays. Cornerback P.J. Woodland sacked Klubnik for a 12-yard loss early, while Mansoor Delane intercepted a pass at the LSU 46. Harold Perkins sealed the game with pressure that forced an incompletion on fourth-and-4 during Clemson’s final red zone drive.

LSU’s turnover on downs and defensive stops allowed Garrett Nussmeier to close the game with victory kneels, giving LSU its first 1-0 start under Kelly and an immediate boost in the national championship conversation.

The victory improves LSU’s record against Clemson to 4-1, including a 42-25 win in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.