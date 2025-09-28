The Memphis Tigers pulled off a historic touchdown highlight during their matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday night.

Going into the game, Memphis was off to a hot 4-0 start to the 2025 season. They were coming off victories over Chattanooga, Georgia State and Troy. Last week saw them stun Arkansas, getting a huge home win over an SEC opponent that got them some votes in the AP Top 25.

From the looks of it, they kept that momentum going with a huge touchdown play against the Owls. The play took place during the third quarter, as running back Greg Desrosiers Jr. sped past the Florida Atlantic defense to take the ball to the house for the 90-yard score.

The long touchdown rush was historic for the program's history. It marked the first 90-yard rushing touchdown since 1966, per ESPN Insights.

90 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🏠 Greg Desrosiers Jr. gives Memphis its first 90+ yard touchdown run since 1966 😳

How Memphis played against Florida Atlantic

It was a huge touchdown for the Memphis Tigers to get, cruising to a 55-26 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The game was competitive throughout the first half. Florida Atlantic even led 16-10 before Memphis scored to lead 17-16 at halftime. The Tigers took over in the second half as they outscored the Owls 38-10, including a 31-point explosion in the fourth quarter.

Brendon Lewis was everywhere on the field, making his impact in the air and on the ground. He completed 13 passes out of 19 attempts for 196 yards and two touchdowns while making 17 rushes for 60 yards and two scores.

Greg Desrosiers Jr.'s 90-yard score summed up a dominant showing for the running back against the Owls' defense. He ended the night with 19 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Due to Lewis' limited passing, only one receiver got to be explosive throughout the night. Cortez Braham Jr. was the receiver of the game, making six catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers will look forward to their standing in the AP Top 25 while preparing for their next matchup. They will be at home, hosting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.