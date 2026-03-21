Alabama football last delivered an epic recruiting win a month ago, beating Notre Dame for Amari Sabb. Now the wide receiver will be joined by a 6-foot-7 tight end in Oakley Keegan.

The Liverpool, N.Y. 2027 talent revealed his decision to join the Crimson Tide via Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals Saturday. So who does Kalen DeBoer and company beat out for Keegan?

Southeastern Conference rival Vanderbilt is one. Syracuse out of the Atlantic Coast Conference is another that loses out on Keegan. Lastly, Rutgers from the Big Ten was in the final running for him.

Keegan's arrival becomes huge for this reason in the TE room.

Alabama must replace talented TE

Article Continues Below

The Tide must find their next TE immediately. Josh Cuevas is on his way to the NFL.

Cuevas fought through injuries to help lead the Tide into the College Football Playoffs. He leaves Tuscaloosa catching 37 passes for 411 yards and scored four touchdowns. Cuevas is drawing early intrigue for pro teams with his productivity at TE during his two seasons with ‘Bama.

Kaleb Edwards is one intriguing TE returning to the Crimson Tide after catching 11 passes as a freshman. Edwards looks like an early TE1 contender for the spring and fall months.

Keegan, meanwhile, is overcoming a torn ACL in 2025 that robbed him from his junior season. But he starred for Liverpool in 2024 while showcasing his red zone ability.

Keegan joins a class that features Trent Seaborn as the headliner. The four-star quarterback from Thompson High in Alabaster is the nation's No. 14 overall QB. Now Seaborn gets a big target for the future via the College Football Recruiting trail.