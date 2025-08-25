Last year’s Miami Hurricanes team was on the cusp of doing something great. Then the wheels fell off at the end.

Led by what became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward turned into an instant sensation, guiding the top offense in the country. But how does a team replace him and even try to replicate last year’s magic?

Well, through the transfer portal, of course. Head coach Mario Cristobal hasn’t been shy about using the portal, though he’s also done extremely well in recruiting. But for the second straight season, Miami will be relying on a quarterback out of the portal — this time, Carson Beck from Georgia.

Beck comes to Miami with plenty of question marks, and he’ll have to answer them fast. The No. 10 Hurricanes open their season at home against last year’s national runner-up, Notre Dame.

That’s where it begins, but how will it end? Last season — despite being the program’s best campaign since 2017 — was considered a major disappointment, knowing what they had in Ward and their offense. Can Beck, along with an overhaul of the defensive secondary, get over the hump and do something no Miami team in history has done?

Miami's defense takes on a new identity

The Achilles’ heel of last year’s Hurricanes team was the defense, specifically the secondary. Everyone knew that before the season began, and it rang true more than ever as the year progressed.

That group is going to look a whole lot different this season. While last year’s true freshman O.J. Frederique will be back, he’ll be joined by six new transfers out of the portal. They’ll also be coached by new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman.

Will all of this be fixed in Week 1? Probably not. But as the season goes on, the unit could become more and more cohesive and, at the very least, one of the better groups in the ACC.

Whatever that looks like, it has to be better than the 26.7 points per game they allowed last year.

Carson Beck is back, becomes a Heisman Trophy finalist

Carson Beck became the scapegoat for much of Georgia’s problems last season. But it wasn’t all on him. Yes, his interceptions doubled from six to 12, but his offensive line and the skill position players around him were much worse than in his first season as a starter in 2023.

Beck has reportedly had a tremendous camp, according to his coaches — which is saying something considering he missed all of spring while recovering from elbow surgery.

If Beck has truly digested Shannon Dawson’s offense, along with building chemistry with his receivers, then the sky is the limit again for this Miami offense.

Hetherman described it as a “nightmare” to face during practices.

For Beck to reach Heisman status, though, he’ll have to keep Miami in the playoff mix. What that probably looks like numbers-wise is a 4,000-plus yard, 30-plus touchdown type of season. He fell just shy of both back in 2023 with the Bulldogs (3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns).

That — and of course, keeping his mistakes to a minimum.

Unusual schedule causes fits for Miami in late season upset

In some ways, Miami’s schedule is perfect for them. Their first seven games all take place in the state of Florida. It’s not until November, when they go on the road against SMU, that they leave the state. That also means six of their first seven games are at home. In total, they’ll play at Hard Rock Stadium eight times during the regular season.

There are also two odd bye weeks — one between the Florida and Florida State games, then another between Florida State and Louisville.

However, nothing presents Miami with more of a challenge than its final two games, both of which are on the road. Not only are they away from home, but they’re also in cold-weather environments against Virginia Tech and Pitt.

In 2017, Miami’s perfect season ended with a road loss to Pitt. That could very well happen again this year. Our guess, though, is Virginia Tech.

The Hokies probably haven’t forgotten last year’s questionable reverse touchdown call that gave Miami a victory. This time, it will be in Blacksburg against what should be a raucous crowd blasting Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” all day long.

Miami wins the ACC, earning a College Football Playoff berth

Cam Ward began something at Miami that he unfortunately won’t get to finish. Ward had Miami knocking on the doorstep of making just the program’s second ACC title game. Instead, the Hurricanes blew a 21-0 lead against Syracuse and sent Clemson to Charlotte to win it outright.

Overcoming conference favorite Clemson will no doubt be a challenge. At least they don’t play the Tigers in the regular season, though. All in all, if Beck and a revamped defense can stay healthy and perform at the expected level, Miami’s dreams could finally become a reality.