Miami football quarterback Carson Beck and his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, had their cars stolen overnight in South Florida, according to on3sports. The police are still trying to find Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini, as Cavinder's SUV was already found.

There is no more information at the moment about the stolen cars, who stole them, and what their motivation was behind it, but it is still under investigation. There has been a rise in robberies that involved star athletes since December, and players such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Luka Doncic have been targeted. The robbers went to the homes of the athletes while they were on the road.

Hopefully, the police can find Beck's cars, and he can continue his smooth transition to Miami.

Carson Beck still recovering from arm injury

Carson Beck is still working back from an arm injury that he suffered in the SEC Championship, and the goal is for him to get ready for Spring practice and then the season. His injury was a concern for people in Miami before he transferred, but it looks like after doing more research, he could make a full recovery, according to The Athletic's Manny Navarro and Bruce Feldman.

“All of the feedback Miami got said the same thing: [Carson] Beck’s injury wasn’t that bad, and his recovery outlook is pretty clean,” Navarro and Feldman wrote. “Beck, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, is expected to be around for spring ball to acclimate with his teammates and learn the offensive system.”

Beck decided to join Miami football after being the starting quarterback for Georgia for the past two seasons. It's also expected that he'll have a large NIL deal to play for them.

To add on to the perks of coming to Miami, he also gets to be close to his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, who plays for the women's basketball team.