Just hours after the reported theft of Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder's luxury vehicles, the Miami-Dade Sherriff's Office has arrested a potential suspect. The Hurricanes athletes had three cars stolen from their property on Thursday night.

The police arrested Miami Gardens resident Tykwon DeAndre Anderson, 20, on charges connected to the theft, per West Palm Beach Florida News. Anderson, however, is not the only culprit, as the official report claims that four men were involved in the crime, per ESPN. Anderson is being held on charges of burglary and grand theft of a vehicle.

The report stated that Beck reported he and Cavinder were asleep during the early morning hours when the incident occurred. Anderson allegedly arrived at the home where Beck and Cavinder were sleeping with three others, hopped the fence, broke into the house and stole the cars. Beck reported his Mercedes and Lamborghini stolen, while Cavinder reportedly had a Range Rover taken from their garage.

In the report of the arrest, no motive was publicly stated. Two of the vehicles, Beck's Mercedes and Cavinder's Range Rover, were recovered shortly after the robbery. However, the police did not mention anything about Beck's Lamborghini.

Despite still being college students, both Beck and Cavinder have recognized a great deal of monetary success over the past two years. Cavinder, along with her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, has raked in income as a social media influencer. Beck recently signed a hefty NIL deal as a part of his transfer to Miami that is rumored to be worth up to $10 million.

Carson Beck prepares for fifth year with Miami football

Despite the rude welcome, Beck has reportedly been living in Miami for over a month as he prepares for the 2025 college football season. The former Georgia quarterback transferred to the Hurricanes, where Cavinder currently plays for the women's basketball team, after the Bulldogs' 2024 season ended in the College Football Playoffs.

While Beck emerged as a premier signal-caller in 2023, his production dropped off in 2024. He struggled with turnovers in his second year as the starter, tossing 12 interceptions in his senior year. His regressive play led to constant ridicule from fans on social media, likely factoring into his transfer decision.

Beck traveled to Miami shortly after announcing his transfer, where he is presumably staying at Cavinder's residence. He will have the unenviable task of attempting to fill the large shoes of Cam Ward once he makes his official Hurricanes debut.