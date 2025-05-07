Miami football flipped a former Auburn standout from Houston in a major transfer portal win. The Hurricanes are coming off an encouraging season with Mario Cristobal, which ended in disappointment. Miami was on a College Football Playoff track before a late loss to Syracuse eliminated Cam Ward and company from contention. Now Ward is off to the NFL as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and All-SEC quarterback Carson Beck is taking over under center.

While the offense should once again be very competent, Miami football needs to show significant improvements on defense to become a legitimate national title contender. Fortunately, the Hurricanes got some great news on that side of the ball. According to National Recruiting / Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett, Houston transfer safety Keionte Scott has committed to Miami. Scott racked up 113 total Tackles, eight passes defended, one sack, and one forced fumble during his time with Auburn. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Mario Cristobal will be expected to take another step up with Miami football

Cristobal is entering his fourth year in Coral Gables, and every season under him, the program has gotten better. Miami went 10-3 this past year, which was its best season in a while. But this past year's team was good enough to make the playoff, and a few upset losses ripped away that dream. Instead, ACC foes Clemson and SMU made the twelve-team field. In addition, Miami will have to navigate a much more demanding schedule to make its playoff debut next season.

The Hurricanes open up the year against a Notre Dame team that will likely be ranked inside the top five. In a few weeks after that, Carson Beck and company will take on a rejuvenated Florida program before starting their ACC slate. Miami football will avoid Clemson during the regular season, but a trip to SMU still looms. And several other programs like Louisville, Florida State, and Syracuse are also on the slate.

Overall, Mario Cristobal will be expected to lead the Hurricanes to the playoff in 2025. That's this historic program's standard as it continues to recruit at this level. Miami football should be relevant within the college football world for the foreseeable future. Then again, Carson Beck has some huge shoes to fill at Hard Rock Cafe Stadium.