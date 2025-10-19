The Miami football team is looking to bounce back from a brutal loss to Louisville. Carson Beck threw an interception on his final throw of that game, sealing Miami's fate. Beck threw four interceptions against Louisville, in a 24-21 loss.

Miami is falling in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll, as a result. The Hurricanes are now no. 9 in the country, falling seven spots in the latest AP Poll.

“That's a really poor job of execution and discipline,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said after the loss, per ESPN. “That's all of us — every player and every coach. After having some really good performances and working really hard in practice, that's really disappointing. We're all disappointed. We're all pissed.”

Beck tried his best to remain positive after the poor performance.

“It's a good thing we play 12 games and not just one,” Beck said. “That's the biggest thing we have to realize is there's more opportunities. We've been very successful this season, and shoot, we laid an egg tonight. I have to prepare better, I have to play better, and I'm going to do that and come back with fire.”

Miami is 5-1 on the season. The Hurricanes previously were ranked no. 2 in the country, before the Louisville loss. Indiana has taken Miami's spot in the latest poll.

Miami football can still win the ACC

Miami fans are understandably frustrated after losing to an unranked Louisville team. The Hurricanes can still make the College Football Playoff, though. It won't be easy as Miami has to essentially win out the rest of the year.

The Hurricanes have six games left, and they are all against ACC opponents.

“You better go out and do something about it,” Cristobal said. “That's got to be the complete commitment of everybody. There's no B.S., and there's no excuse making. There's no time to sit around and do anything but go back to work and go get better. That's what it takes. That's what real men do, and that's what we have to do.”

The Hurricanes have two wins over ranked teams, with victories over Notre Dame and USF. The rest of Miami's season includes games with Stanford, SMU, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, and Virginia Tech.

Miami (FL) next plays Stanford on Saturday.