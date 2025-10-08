The Miami Hurricanes may be 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation, but head coach Mario Cristobal isn’t letting the record distract from a growing concern. Following Saturday’s 28-22 win over the Florida State Seminoles, the head coach used his Monday press conference to send a strong message about the team’s ongoing penalty issues.

In an article by On3’s Grant Stubbs, Cristobal shared how penalties have disrupted the Hurricanes’ offensive rhythm.

“When we hurt ourselves, it affected our drives. It affected the outcome of drives as well,” Cristobal said. “We overcome them sometimes, but when you play really good teams, those things could be fatal. The benefit of being able to learn your lessons without learning it through consequence, is great.”

The timing of the message comes at a critical point in the season. With a bye week to reset, Miami has an opportunity to correct internal issues before a tough stretch that could define their path to the ACC title and beyond.

The Hurricanes penalties hit a season-high against Florida State — 13 flags for 114 yards. Despite holding a flawless 5-0 record, Miami’s 38 total penalties are tied for the fourth-most in the ACC.

Cristobal didn’t shy away from taking personal accountability in his follow-up comments, saying the standard must change from the top down.

Article Continues Below

“But, it has to be driven all the way through because, certainly, it’s not a stat line that we want to be on. And, it starts with myself and every single person in this building and it’s not acceptable. It’s not what we preach or teach, but we’ve got to make sure we get the results that we want.”

The Hurricanes are off this Saturday but will return to action on October 17, when they host the Louisville Cardinals at home.

In a crowded ACC race, discipline could be the X-factor Miami needs as they prepare for key matchups against Louisville, Pitt and NC State. With the playoff spotlight heating up in South Beach, Cristobal’s message remains that avoidable mistakes can't be part of the journey.

The Miami football team has outscored opponents by a dominant 175-68 margin, but penalties remain the lone flaw in an otherwise championship-caliber start. How quickly they clean it up could determine how far this team goes.