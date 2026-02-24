Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris is now the latest college football player to sue the NCAA with the goal of gaining an additional year of eligibility.

Morris, 25, has been in college since 2020 and has spent all six of his years at the FBS level. He has still filed a lawsuit in a Virginia state court in an attempt to gain a potential seventh year of eligibility, On3 Sports reported.

Morris filed the lawsuit after the NCAA denied his appeal for a seventh season. The former three-star recruit began his career at Oklahoma before transferring to TCU, where he remained for three seasons. He moved on to North Texas in 2024 before seemingly ending his prolonged college football career at Virginia in 2025.

Morris received two redshirt years in his three seasons at TCU — using his first after appearing in just four games in the 2021 season before being awarded a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending knee injury the following year. He suffered another season-ending MCL sprain in 2023 after starting seven games.

While the specifics of Morris' lawsuit were not reported, he appears to be applying for another medical redshirt season for his injury-shortened 2023 campaign. The NCAA medical redshirt rules state that the injury has to have occurred in the first half of the season; Morris suffered his knee injury in TCU's sixth game, the exact midway point of the year. However, he returned five games later and attempted four passes, but did not play in the season finale the following week.

Receiving two medical redshirts requires a hardship waiver, which players are eligible for if they play fewer than 30 percent of the season. Morris exceeded that amount in 2023, but he only appeared in three games in 2022.

Article Continues Below

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris adds to NCAA lawsuits

Morris is now the third Power Four quarterback to sue the NCAA in the 2026 college football offseason, following Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss and Tennessee's Joey Aguilar. Chambliss' case was a success, seemingly allowing him to return for a sixth season in 2026. Aguilar, however, had his preliminary injunction denied, functionally ending his collegiate career.

All three cases follow the path laid out by Diego Pavia, who became the first quarterback to sue the NCAA over eligibility in 2025. Pavia is still helping his peers in the ongoing lawsuit, even as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft.