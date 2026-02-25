The Tennessee Titans should be in for an exciting offseason. Tennessee is in full rebuild mode after hiring Robert Saleh at head coach. Now the Titans are armed with a mountain of cap space and ready to make some moves during free agency and the draft. One college prospect spoke about the possibility of joining the Titans on Wednesday.

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. teased a potential reunion with Titans QB Cam Ward during an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“[Rueben] Bain said he had a formal interview with the Titans and felt like “he killed it.” Said Cam Ward talked to him every time Ward came back to Miami and said he would love for Bain to be a teammate again,” Titans reporter Terry McCormick wrote on Wednesday.

Bain and Ward played together on the Hurricanes during the 2024 season.

A potential reunion between the two Miami stars is not just a fun story. It is a legitimate possibility ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tennessee holds the fourth overall pick in the draft. The Titans have needs all over the roster, which could allow them to take the best player available at almost any position in the first round.

Article Continues Below

Bain could be a natural fit in Tennessee for a few reasons. He is arguably the best edge rusher in the entire draft class. That alone could guarantee he goes off the board in the top five.

It would not be surprising to see Saleh prioritize defensive players in the draft. So a blue-chip player like Bain, who already has a relationship with Tennessee's franchise quarterback, feels like a no-brainer.

As such, multiple mock drafts have paired Bain with the Titans to start the offseason.

Ultimately, it looks like the Titans should have the opportunity to pick Bain if they want him. The question becomes will the Titans actually pull the trigger.

It will be interesting to see if Bain and the Titans are still paired together in mock drafts closer to the draft.