Miami (FL) football head coach Mario Cristobal is navigating through the NIL era of college sports. But he dropped an honest take on Nico Iamaleava and his Tennessee situation — with NIL at the forefront there.

The Volunteers quarterback grabbed headlines for pulling a holdout similar to an NFL one, according to ESPN on Friday. Iamaleava, though, skipped team meetings and practice as he awaited a new deal. Tennessee since parted ways with its one-time starting QB.

Cristobal didn't mince words about Iamaleava's situation — dishing a warning to any Hurricanes player who tries doing something similar in Coral Gables.

“We’re not going to do it at Miami. If they wanna play holdout, they might as well play get out,” Cristobal said, via Clay Ferraro of WPLG.

Strong words from Canes Head Coach Mario Cristobal in the wake of Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava's hold out-turned departure. "If they wanna play hold out, they might as well play get out." pic.twitter.com/pqJZbIVqmk — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) April 12, 2025

Cristobal's words also likely means Iamaleava won't be in consideration for a spot at Miami. Name, image and likeness has risen as a hot-button topic across the college landscape. Especially before the Iamaleava situation.

Miami, Mario Cristobal involved in NIL before Nico Iamaleava

Miami is handling its own NIL initiatives on campus. Carson Beck became an NIL situation for Miami — as he landed a seven-figure deal to join the Hurricanes. Beck arrived via the college football transfer portal.

Beck, though, isn't the only NIL related deal in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Duke landed Tulane QB transfer Darian Mensah with a bonkers $8 million NIL contract.

Matthew Sluka became the first major situation involving this newest CFB era. The former UNLV quarterback claimed he never received $100,000 promised in NIL money. Sluka bolted to the portal, but the Rebels played for the Mountain West Conference title after his departure.

Iamaleava is now the latest situation to arise in this new CFB climate. Tennessee severed ties with the QB who threw 2,616 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions — all during the Vols' College Football Playoff run.