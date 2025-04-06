Miami (FL) football swooped up a massive recruiting win Saturday. And over a Southeastern Conference heavyweight in Georgia.

The Hurricanes flipped four-star cornerback Jontavius Wyman Saturday, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming the flip. The College Football Playoff qualifier also loses an in-state talent, as Wyman stars in Jonesboro. But he's the newest college football recruiting win for Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and company.

“They say it’s all about The U…and now, so do I,” Wyman told Fawcett.

The 6-foot, 170-pound CB had been committed to Georgia since July 2024. But he adds to a growing list of massive flips on Miami's side.

Hurricanes' flip of Georgia commit adds to impressive recruiting streak 

Cristobal and company have become masters of changing the mind of recruits.

Miami convinced longtime USC edge rusher commit Hayden Lowe to head east instead. The ‘Canes landed a prized five-star from California in the 2025 recruiting class. Miami didn't just settle on flipping Lowe, though.

The ‘Canes even coaxed another Southeastern Conference bound defender for the 2026 class. Miami flipped longtime Florida pledge Jaelen Waters back in February. The Waters move became possible thanks to another Miami swoop in Gainesville: Adding defensive backs coach Will Harris, who recruited the four-star CB to the Gators.

Miami is now climbing in the national recruiting rankings — settling in at No. 9 nationally by 247Sports. Wyman joins a loaded CB room in Coral Gables. Waters isn't the only incoming lockdown corner. Miami landed four-star Camdin Portis (son of Hurricanes running back legend Clinton Portis).

Wyman himself shared what sold him on Miami, via Gaby Urrutia of Inside the U on 247Sports.

“Really like the position. To be able to go in there and compete for a starting job day one. The coaches, they just always showed that they care about me. They show that they want me. They're very interested,” Wyman said.

The CB even shut down a future April visit with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class USC, Wyman told Urrutia. Miami now sits at nine verbal commits for the 2026 class.