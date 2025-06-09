The Michigan football team added to its 2026 recruiting class with a big commitment from four-star 2026 EDGE Blade McHale on Monday. McHale was choosing between Michigan, Notre Dame and USC, and he decided that the best fit for him was playing for head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. This is a nice pickup for Michigan, who is expecting to have a big summer on the recruiting trail.

“BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE McHale Blade has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 245 EDGE from Chicago, IL chose the Wolverines over USC & Notre Dame.”

Blade McHale shared a message upon his commitment to the Michigan football team:

“Thank you God, I’m home GO BLUE!” He said.

McHale is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #169 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #21 DL and the #5 player in the state of Illinois. McHale currently attends Simeon High School in Chicago, IL. With his commitment to Michigan, McHale gets to stay put in the Midwest.

After a slow start in the 2026 class, the Michigan football team is starting to heat up on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed a few targets during the final couple of weeks in May, and they are now off to a good start in June. This month is huge for the team's 2026 recruiting class as a plethora of top targets will be on campus in the coming weeks. This is the coaching staff's chance to make a good impression and secure some commitments.

Now that Blade McHale is committed to Michigan, the Wolverines have eight player in their 2026 recruiting class. Michigan has earned commitments from zero five-stars, five four-stars and three three-stars. Before McHale's commitment, the Wolverines had the #48 class in country. When the class rankings are updated, they should see a pretty solid jump.

Michigan certainly needs to add some more talent to this class to get to where last year's class was, but there is a lot of time to pick up more commitments. The Wolverines finished with a top-10 recruiting class last year, and they are expected to finish with a similar standing this time around as well.