The Michigan football team just picked up its second commitment of the week as four-star defensive lineman Alister Vallejo announced that he will play for the Wolverines. Vallejo recently trimmed his list of college options down to three as he was considering Michigan, Notre Dame and Kansas. Head coach Sherrone Moore and the rest of the Wolverines coaching staff found a way to secure the commitment.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 DL Alister Vallejo has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’3 310 DL from Liberty Hill, TX chose the Wolverines over Kansas & Notre Dame.”

Alister Vallejo had a short message upon his commitment to the Michigan football team:

“Michigan felt like home,” Vallejo said. “I’m all in—Go Blue!”

Vallejo is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #204 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #32 DL and the #61 player in the state of Texas. Vallejo currently attends Liberty Hill High School in Liberty Hill, TX. He had offers from in-state schools, but Michigan won the battle.

Article Continues Below

“Verifiably big with requisite frame to survive and potentially thrive in the trenches at the high-major level,” Vallejo's scouting report reads. “Checks multi-sport box with encouraging shot put data. Excellent production for an interior D-line projection with 18 sacks, 26 hurries, 5 kick blocks across past two seasons (sophomore-junior). Serious forward juice with impressive linear closing speed relative to mass. Shows promising redirecting ability.”

Michigan is getting a player that should make a big impact in a few years, and the NFL is certainly a possibility as well.

“Moves around with some role flexibility in a primarily odd front,” the scouting report continues. “Big/strong enough to back up traffic, athletic enough to penetrate and make plays on the ball. Can get caught flat-footed. Still room to improve balance and body control i.e. eliminating wasted motion upon disengagement and pursuit initiation. Potentially scheme-versatile iDL with dominant high school tape against solid comp. Projects as a quality high-major D-line piece who could develop into an NFL Draft candidate down the road.”

After this commitment from Alister Vallejo, the Michigan football team now has the #31 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. Expect that number to continue to climb throughout the summer.