The Michigan football team is filling out its new staff, under new head coach Kyle Whittingham. Michigan is hiring former Vanderbilt co-defensive coordinator Larry Black, per CBS Sports. Black will be the coach of the defensive tackles at Michigan, for 2026.

“Black, who (ESPN reporter) Pete Thamel previously reported was expected to be hired, helped Vandy rank 18th nationally in run defense,” Matt Zenitz posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Michigan parted ways with former head coach Sherrone Moore, following an internal investigation that determined Moore had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Following an extensive search, the Wolverines hired Whittingham. Whittingham previously coached at Utah for more than 20 years.

Michigan finished the 2025 college football season with a 9-4 record.

Michigan has high expectations for Kyle Whittingham

Article Continues Below

The Wolverines are looking to turn the page after a tough last few years. Despite winning the national championship during the 2023 season, Michigan was subject to a NCAA investigation due to a sign-stealing scandal. Moore faced penalties, as well as former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan is now looking to move on with Whittingham at the helm. He had a lot of success at Utah and turned the program into a national power. Coaching the Utes in several conferences including the Pac-12 and Big 12, Whittingham won 177 games. He twice won the Pac-12 Conference championship.

Michigan football fans now hope that Whittingham can do the same thing in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have won plenty of games the last few years, but not made the College Football Playoff since the 2023 season.

“After 21 years at Utah, I stepped down a couple weeks ago,” Whittingham said in his first Michigan press conference, per Deseret News. “Wasn’t sure if I was finished (coaching) or not. I knew there was a lot left in the tank. You could count on one hand the number of schools that I would be receptive to. Michigan was one of those schools. Definitely a top-5 job in the country, without a doubt. When the ball started rolling and the more I learned about Michigan, the more excited I got. I am elated to be here.”

Michigan starts the 2026 season in September. The Wolverines open their season against Western Michigan.