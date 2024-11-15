Another twist has gone down in the Michigan football program's quest to land top 2025 recruit Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines are reportedly prepared to offer Underwood, an LSU commit, $10.5 million over four years if he flips to Michigan. However, Underwood shared a post on his Instagram story on Thursday night that will make Tigers fan feel a lot better about this whole situation. He shared a post on his Instagram story from @footballforever, and it read: “#1 QB likely to decline Michigan's $10.5M NIL offer.” However, the story wasn't up long before Underwood deleted it…

Five-Star Plus+ LSU QB commit Bryce Underwood just shared this to his Instagram story: “#1 QB Likely to Decline Michigan’s $10.5M Offer.”https://t.co/grnjBpYorg pic.twitter.com/eQoNOMedJ2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 15, 2024 Expand Tweet

The news regarding the Michigan football team offering this massive NIL deal dropped on Thursday morning, and Bryce Underwood posted another Instagram story earlier in the day that got people talking. It was a photo of Phillip Wright III on an LSU visit, but a lot of people assumed that it was a photo of Underwood.

Phillip Wright is from Louisiana and he is also a 2025 football recruit. He originally committed to Michigan before flipping to LSU, the big school in his home state. Some people thought that story post from Underwood was saying that he would stay loyal to LSU. Others speculate that it could be Underwood implying that he could be making the same move that Wright made: flipping back to his home state school after committing to a different one far away. At this point, however, nobody knows a thing except for Underwood himself.

Bryce Underwood is a generational talent and he is expected to be a one of a kind player in college and eventually in the pros as well. He currently attends Belleville High School just outside of Ann Arbor, but he has been committed to LSU since January. It seems unlikely that he is going to flip to the Wolverines, but you really never know in this sport until things are official.